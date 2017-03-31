Photo gallery: New York Knicks at Miami Heat | Fri., March 31, 2017

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside loses the ball as he goes to the basket against Knicks' Sasha Vujacic (18) and Willy Hernangomez (14) in the first quarter of the Miami and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Fri., March 31, 2017.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside goes to the basket against Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Willy Hernangomez (14) in the first quarter of the Miami and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Fri., March 31, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic goes to the basket against Knicks' Ron Baker (31) and Willy Hernangomez (14) in the first quarter of the Miami and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Fri., March 31, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic goes to the basket against Knicks' Ron Baker (31), in the first quarter of the Miami and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Fri., March 31, 2017.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside goes to the basket against Knicks' Ron Baker (31) and Willy Hernangomez (14) in the first quarter of the Miami and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Fri., March 31, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder drives to the basket against Knicks' Courtney Lee (5) in the first quarter of the Miami and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Fri., March 31, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder goes to the basket in the first quarter of the Miami and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Fri., March 31, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson goes to the basket against Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn in the fourth quarter of the Miami and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Fri., March 31, 2017.
Miami Heat Rodney McGruder, Tyler Johnson, James Johnson, Hassan Whiteside and Gorian Dragic react as the Knicks lead during a time out in the fourth quarter of the Miami and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Fri., March 31, 2017.
Miami Heat forward Hassan Whiteside reaches for a loose the ball in the fourth quarter of the Miami and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Fri., March 31, 2017.
Miami Heat dancers performed in the fourth quarter of the Miami and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Fri., March 31, 2017.
New York Knicks players celebrate after guard Courtney Lee got fouled by Heat guard Rodney McGruder with seven seconds left in the fourth quarter of the Miami and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Fri., March 31, 2017.
Miami Heat forward Luke Babbitt looks to pass the ball under the basket against Knicks' Kristaps Pozingis in the fourth quarter of the Miami and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Fri., March 31, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic is forced to pass the ball to Rodney McGruder under the basket by Knicks' Courtney Lee in the fourth quarter of the Miami and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Fri., March 31, 2017.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts as the Knicks lead in the fourth quarter of the Miami and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Fri., March 31, 2017.
U.S. Marine staff Sergeant Timothy Williams and his family were honored before the Miami Heat and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Fri., March 31, 2017.
