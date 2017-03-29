Photo gallery: Heat at Knicks | Wed., March 29, 2017

Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson (8) drives past New York Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in New York. The Heat won 105-88.
Frank Franklin II
AP
New York Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn (9) knocks the ball away from Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in New York.
Frank Franklin II
AP
Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside (21) looks to the referee for a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in New York.
Frank Franklin II
AP
New York Knicks' Courtney Lee (5) shoots over Miami Heat's Rodney McGruder (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in New York.
Frank Franklin II
AP
Miami Heat's Goran Dragic (7) shoots over New York Knicks' Ron Baker (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in New York.
Frank Franklin II
AP
Miami Heat's head coach Erik Spoelstra calls out to his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in New York.
Frank Franklin II
AP
Miami Heat's Josh Richardson (0) drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in New York.
Frank Franklin II
AP
Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson, left, protects the ball from New York Knicks' Chasson Randle during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in New York. The Heat won 105-88.
Frank Franklin II
AP
New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony, left, defends Miami Heat's Goran Dragic, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in New York. The Heat 2on 105-88.
Frank Franklin II
AP
Rory Sparrow, left, Darrell Walker, center, and Bernard King, right, smile as they are honored during a ceremony in the first half of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in New York.
Frank Franklin II
AP