Heat take out Knicks, move into seventh place in East

NEW YORK Twenty four hours after its first at-the-buzzer regular-season win in eight years, the Heat needed no late-game heroics on Wednesday night against the Knicks.
This one was settled much earlier, Miami holding a double-digit lead for nearly all of the fourth quarter and coasting to a 105-88 victory at Madison Square Garden.
The Heat’s backcourt was very good against a Knicks team playing without injured point guard Derrick Rose and suspended center Joakim Noah. With Dion Waiters missing his sixth game with an ankle injury, Josh Richardson outplayed Courtney Lee, finishing with 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting. Goran Dragic, dominating fill-in starter Ron Baker, filled the boxscore with 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. And Tyler Johnson added 12 points off the bench.
Meanwhile, forward James Johnson had another terrific night with 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals.
A night after hitting the game-winner at the buzzer in Detroit, Hassan Whiteside didn’t score until 2:45 remained in the first half, left with his fourth foul less than four minutes into the third, returned to start the fourth and finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Heat held Knicks star Carmelo Anthony to nine points.
The Heat (37-38) moved 1 1/2 games ahead of No. 9 Chicago and also moved ahead of Indiana (37-38) for seventh in the East.
