Photo Gallery | The Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat on Sunday March 26, 2017.

Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley, left, tries to drive past Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson, right, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Boston.
Steven Senne
AP
Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) and guard Josh Richardson (0) try to block Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) as he drives toward the basket during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Boston.
Steven Senne
AP
Boston Celtics center Al Horford, of Dominican Republic (42) takes a shot at the basket over Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Boston.
Steven Senne
AP
Miami Heat forward Willie Reed, left, tries to drive past Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk, right, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Boston.
Steven Senne
AP
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, left, looks for an opening around Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside, right, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Boston.
Steven Senne
AP