Miami Heat put up fight in fourth but lose in Boston — again

The Miami Heat found itself in another close game with the Boston Celtics on Sunday night — and found itself on the wrong side of the scoreboard again.
The Heat overcame a 10-point deficit entering the fourth quarter yet Miami’s struggles in Boston continued as the Celtics used a strong second half and some fourth-quarter heroics from Isaiah Thomas to win 112-108 at the TD Garden.
Miami, like South Florida’s other pro teams, hasn’t fared well in Boston over the past few years.
The Heat is winless in Boston since 2015 and has lost its past seven to the Celtics.
The Dolphins, Marlins, Heat and Panthers are a combined 7-39 in Boston since 2010 – including the Celtics’ 6-2 home record against the Heat in three playoff seasons from 2010-12.
On Sunday, Boston erased a five-point halftime deficit and led by 10 heading into the fourth.
The Heat did make it a game with chances to take the lead or at least tie the score in the final minute.
Miami cut the Boston lead to two when Willie Reed slammed home a delivery from James Jones with 7:11 remaining.
Moments later, Goran Dragic drained a 3-pointer to give the Heat its first lead since midway through the third.
The two teams then traded leads with Boston taking a three-point lead at 104-101 with 2:53 left on a pair of free throws from Thomas (game-high 30 points) as the sold-out Garden crowd chanted ‘MVP.’
Thomas then extended the lead with a lay-up just before the two-minute mark.
A pair of free throws from Marcus Smart, including one awarded on a Hassan Whiteside goaltend, with 20.1 seconds left gave the Celtics a four-point lead Miami could not overcome.
Boston, which has won its past seven at home, took the initial lead but Miami held the edge the remainder of the first half.
The Heat built a lead as big as 15 in the second quarter but watched the Celtics trim their deficit to five by halftime.
Miami’s five-point cushion didn’t last long as the Celtics tied things up before the first minute of the third period had elapsed.
The Celtics, 4-0 against the Heat this season, owned Miami in the third as the Heat shot just 29.6 percent from the floor in the period – and went 1-for-10 from 3-point range.
Boston, which shot 56.5 percent and hit all three attempts from long range, took advantage of Miami’s offensive struggles and took a 10-point lead by the end of the quarter after Jaylen Brown beat the shot clock with a 17-foot jumper with 5.7 seconds remaining.
The Heat, which has now lost its past two and three of four, heads to Detroit for an important showdown with the Pistons as Miami leads Stan Van Gundy’s squad by 1 ½ games in the playoff race.
Miami’s lead on the Bulls is one game after Chicago beat six-seeded Milwaukee and jumped Detroit to take ninth in the east.
