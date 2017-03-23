Photo gallery: Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat | Thurs., March 23, 2017

The Heat’s James Johnson denies the Raptors’ Jakob Poeltl during the second quarter of Thursday night’s game at AmericanAirliness Arena.
Miami Heat Gorna Dragic drives to the basket past Toronto Raptors Cory Joseph in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, March 23, 2017.
Miami Heat Goran Dragic tries to get around Toronto Raptors Jonas Valanciunas in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, March 23, 2017.
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside reaches for a rebound with his bandaged hand with Toronto Raptors Jakob Poeltl in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, March 23, 2017.
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside finishes a first quarter dunk with his injured hand wrapped as they play the Toronto Raptors at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, March 23, 2017.
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside lays on the court after being knocked over in the first quarter as they play the Toronto Raptors at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, March 23, 2017.
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside gets the ball knocked out of his hands by Toronto Raptors Jonas Valanciunas in the first quarter at the AmericanAirline Arena in Miami, Florida, March 23, 2017.
Miami Heat Rodney McGruder with a big dunk in the first quarter as they play the Toronto Raptors at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, March 23, 2017.
