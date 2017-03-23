DeRozan’s 40 keeps Heat from reaching .500 mark

Twice this week, the Heat had a chance to become the first team in NBA history to climb back to .500 after falling as many as 19 games below .500. And twice Miami failed, undone by an opposing star.
The Heat stumbled badly offensively after the first quarter and couldn’t slow DeMar DeRozan, who scored 40 in Toronto’s 101-84 win Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena.
The Raptors, playing without injured Kyle Lowry and suspended Serge Ibaka, overcame an early 15-point hole and unleashed an 18-4 run after Hassan Whiteside left with his fourth foul with 3:45 left in the third. By the time Whiteside returned, the Raptors led 81-71 with 8:50 left. That margin grew to 17 two minutes later and Miami never drew closer than 11, with DeRozan shooting 14 for 25 on the night.
Whiteside, playing with a bandage over his lacerated right hand, had 16 points and 14 rebounds. But Goran Dragic shot just 5 for 18, closing with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. James Johnson (10 points) was 3 for 14. He left late in the game with a sprained ankle.
The Heat (35-37) remained eighth in the conference but just one game ahead of Chicago and Detroit. Miami fell 1.5 games behind No. 6 Milwaukee and No. 7 Indiana and now begins a three-game road trip at Boston, Detroit and New York.
The Heat, which allowed 49 points to Portland’s Damian Lillard in a loss on Sunday, finished 3-2 on the homestand. Again playing without injured Dion Waiters, the Heat committed 17 turnovers and shot 39 percent from the field and 14 for 23 on free throws. Thus ended the Heat’s streak of 16 consecutive home games with at least 100 points, second longest in franchise history.
