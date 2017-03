More Videos

1:20 Dragic on Ellington becoming a father: 'He's probably going to be on fire tonight'

3:19 Whiteside 'keeping an open mind' about playing vs. Raptors

2:29 Miami Heat's Whiteside talks about hand injury

1:35 Dragic on Whiteside: 'Hopefully he's going to be OK.'

0:58 Tyler Johnson says Heat bench 'brought the energy like it always does'

3:02 Miami Heat's Dragic, Ellington discuss why they wear low top sneakers

1:56 Whiteside on Player of the Week honor: "I won something?"

1:43 Whiteside said Heat 'definitely missed Dion' in loss to Blazers

2:16 Dion Waiters says ankle injury worse than last one

0:55 James Johnson on Waiters injury

1:52 Hassan Whiteside: 'It's like lifting weights.'