Heat’s Hassan Whiteside on earning Player of the Week honors: ‘I won something?’

1:56 Whiteside on Player of the Week honor: "I won something?" Pause

1:43 Whiteside said Heat 'definitely missed Dion' in loss to Blazers

0:50 Dion Waiters speaks to media after last-second shot beats Golden State Warriors

4:12 UM coach Mark Richt talks about spring practice

1:06 FHP trooper critically hurt in Dolphin Expressway accident

2:17 Spoonbills indicator for health of Florida Bay

3:45 Footage of fatal shooting at Miccosukee Casino

0:59 Wyclef Jean being handcuffed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

2:10 Miami and Miami Beach take steps to fight Airbnb rentals