Chris Bosh: NBA players should play if healthy

Chris Bosh says if NBA players are healthy enough to play, they should “go out there and play.”
In speaking to the Associated Press, the Miami Heat forward/TNT analyst said the grind of an NBA schedule is part of being an NBA player.
“When there’s so much work to do, it’s kind of hard to see why guys would take time off,” Bosh said. “With that said, from a player’s side, the schedule is intense. But I guess that’s part of being in the NBA. And I think what happened was when young guys start saying ‘Oh, rest,' that kind of brought it to a tipping point a little bit.”
Bosh, out since last season with blood clot issues, spoke on a variety of subjects with Tim Reynolds from the criticism some teams — like the Cavs and Warriors — are getting for resting their top players in some games as well as how he’s dealing with not being able to play this season.
“I’m still a basketball player at heart,” Bosh said. “I can’t help it.”
As far as how he’s doing?
“People are so concerned and I appreciate it, but I’m doing fine,” Bosh said. “I’m very happy. I’m getting to do other things that I have never been able to do. I’m a beginner in a lot of things. But I’ve learned to like it, and just look at the nice new picture I have of the world.”
