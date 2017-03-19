Photo Gallery | Miami Heat host the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday March 19, 2017

The Heat's (7) Goran Dragic drives to the basket past Portland's (0) Damian Lillard as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
The Heat's (7) Goran Dragic questions a call as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
The Heat's (16) James Johnson dunks the ball as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
The Heat's (0) Josh Richardson drives to the basket as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
The Heat's (16) James Johnson drives to the basket past Portland's (8) Al-Farouq Aminu as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
The Heat's (21) Hassan Whiteside and Portland's (27) Jusuf Nurkic go for a loose ball as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
The Heat's (2) Wayne Ellington shoots over past Portland's (23) Allen Crabbe as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
A heat cheerleader supports his team as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
The Heat's (21) Hassan Whiteside dunks the ball as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
The Heat's (8) Tyler Johnson drives to the basket as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
The Heat's (2) Wayne Ellington celebrates after hitting a 3 point shot as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
A young Heat fan enjoys the game as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
The Heat's (0) Josh Richardson drives to the basket past Portland's (0) Damian Lillard as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
The Heat's (16) James Johnson drives to the basket past Portland's (4) Maurice Harkless as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
