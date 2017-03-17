Photo gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat | Fri., Match 17, 2017

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) takes a shot in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Arena on Fri., March 17, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder (17) on the court as the Miami Heat host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Arena on Fri., March 17, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) and Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) on the court as the Miami Heat host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Arena on Fri., March 17, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) gets inside the paint in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Arena on Fri., March 17, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) on a lay up past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Gorgui Dieng (5) in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Arena on Fri., March 17, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) shoots from the foul line in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Arena on Fri., March 17, 2017.
Miami Heat forward Willie Reed (35) points upward as he comes on to the court to play in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Arena on Fri., March 17, 2017.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) battles Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) under the basket in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Arena on Fri., March 17, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) battles under the basket in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Arena on Fri., March 17, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) reacts in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Arena on Fri., March 17, 2017.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends against Miami Heat forward Luke Babbitt (5) in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Arena on Fri., March 17, 2017.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) is all smiles as the Heat score in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Arena on Fri., March 17, 2017.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra gestures in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Arena on Fri., March 17, 2017.
