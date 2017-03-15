Photo gallery: New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat | Wed., March 15, 2017

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson grabs a rebound from New Orleans Pelicans guard Tim Frazier (2) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside complains with official Tony Brothers after a play during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters drives against New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside shoots over New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters battles for a loose ball against New Orleans Pelicans guard Wayne Selden Jr. (25) and guard Jrue Holiday (11) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson dunks against New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore (55) forward Dante Cunningham (33) and forward Anthony Davis (23) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington hits a three pointer against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Crawford during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Dante Cunningham (33) and forward Solomon Hill (44) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) and teammate guard Tyler Johnson (8) high five during a timeout first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington after hitting a three pointer against New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore (55) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington hits a three pointer against New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore (55) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson reacts after hitting a three pointer during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) reacts after hitting a three pointer during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
Miami Heat forward Willie Reed fights for position under the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) reacts after being fouled by New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic looks on during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
Miami Heat Dancers perform during the during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against New Orleans Pelicans at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis drives against Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) and center Hassan Whiteside during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside shoots over New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters is congratulated by forward James Johnson (16) after hitting a three pointer during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside reacts after a play during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wed., March 15, 2017.
