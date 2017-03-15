Dragic stars with 33 points in return as Heat hold off Pelicans

Alvin Gentry wasn’t the least bit surprised to see Goran Dragic back in a Heat uniform Wednesday night.
“I coached him for four years [in Phoenix],” New Orleans’ coach said of the Heat’s starting point guard, who missed Sunday’s game in Indiana with cartoonish swelling in his right eye after being elbowed by the Raptors’ Cory Joseph Saturday night. “He’s one of the toughest guys in the league.”
The Heat’s little tough guy didn’t just put on a uniform. He balled out.
He scored 33 points, one shy of his season-high, and picked up two big assists in the fourth quarter on pivotal back-to-back three-pointers by James Johnson as the surging Heat hung on to beat New Orleans 120-112 at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Miami (33-35) made 16 three-pointers and eventually pulled away from the Pelicans (27-41) All-Star frontcourt of Anthony Davis (27 points, eight rebounds) and DeMarcus Cousins (19 points, nine rebounds) because of it.
E’Twaun Moore scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and led an 8-0 Pelicans run to take the lead midway through the fourth quarter. But Wayne Ellington and Tyler Johnson responded with back-to-back three-pointers. Josh Richardson’s second three-pointer of the night – and the 13th for the Heat – eventually put Miami ahead for good 105-102 with 5:36 remaining.
Ellington made five three-pointers – as many as Dragic – and had 19 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Hassan Whiteside chipped in with 20 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks in 35 minutes.
The Heat led 45-31 midway through the second quarter in large part because Ellington came off the bench and started burying threes. He made three in the first half and had 11 points. But the Heat’s 14-point cushion quickly evaporated behind an 11-0 Pelicans’ run.
Miami went into the half up only 54-52 despite shooting 50 percent and holding New Orleans to 38.3 percent shooting. That’s because Davis scored nine of his 15 first half points at the free throw line. He finished 13 of 18 from the line one fewer attempt than the Heat (16 of 19).
Cousins was slapped with his league-leading 19th technical foul of the season with 3:32 left in the opening quarter (the most in the league since Rasheed Wallace in 2006-07).
But the story was Dragic. He made his first shot – a three-pointer – and had 12 points in the first quarter 17 at the half on 6-of-8 shooting. He scored 16 in the third quarter.
The Heat continues its five-game home stand Friday night against Minnesota.
