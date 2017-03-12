Photo gallery: Heat at Pacers | Sun., March 12, 2017

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) slam dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Doug McSchooler
AP
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) tries to block the shot of Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Doug McSchooler
AP
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) works to get his shot off as he's defended by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Doug McSchooler
AP
Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young (21) puts up a shot as he's defended by Miami Heat forward Okaro White (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Doug McSchooler
AP
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks with a game official during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Doug McSchooler
AP
Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague (44) drives the ball to the basket to score during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Doug McSchooler
AP
Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young (21) goes over the top of the Miami Heat defense in an effort to grab a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Doug McSchooler
AP
Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis (11) puts up a shot over the defense of Miami Heat forward Willie Reed (35) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Indianapolis. The Indiana Pacers won 102-98.
Doug McSchooler
AP
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) traps Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague (44) along the baseline as Teague tries to pass the ball out to a teammate during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Indianapolis. The Pacers won 102-98.
Doug McSchooler
AP
Miami Heat forward Willie Reed (35) gets a hand on the ball as he battles for the rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Indianapolis. The Indiana Pacers won 102-98.
Doug McSchooler
AP
Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) shoots as Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Indianapolis. The Pacers won 102-98.
Doug McSchooler
AP
Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) reacts as time expires in the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat on Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Indianapolis. The Pacers won 102-98.
Doug McSchooler
AP