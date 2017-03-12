Heat rally falls short against Pacers

2:07 Miami Heat's Goran Dragic discusses the orbital contusion of his right eye Pause

2:07 Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside on Goran Dragic: "I call him Drago. Told him Rocky got him tonight."

2:46 Miami Heat's Dion Waiters says Heat is gunning for 8th seed in East

1:16 Calle Ocho in full swing

2:40 Extortion claim goes public at Bal Harbour meeting

1:43 Three happy Hurricanes

1:24 The Florida Grand Opera revives the story of famed Cuban dissident writer Reinaldo Arenas in ‘Before Night Falls.’

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

3:40 Haiti bids farewell to a former President Rene Preval