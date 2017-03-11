Heat surges past the Raptors

Dion Waiters had not even pulled up yet to take the shot and teammate James Johnson, standing at the scorer’s table late in the second quarter Saturday night, was already holding up three fingers.
If you needed a snapshot of the Heat’s confidence level at this point of the season – that was it.
After Waiters buried the shot – Miami’s eighth three-pointer of the first half – the Heat just kept pouring it on, cruising to its 21st win in its last 25 games with a 104-89 defeat of the Toronto Raptors at AmericanAirlines Arena.
With the win, the Heat (32-34) moved past the Chicago Bulls (31-34) in the playoff race, but remained a half game back of the Milwaukee Bucks (32-33) for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
The only concern for the Heat now is Goran Dragic’s right eye. Miami’s starting point guard was elbowed by Toronto’s Cory Joseph as he drove to the basket less than a minute into the second half and didn’t return. Dragic spearheaded the Heat’s dominant first half with 15 points in 17 minutes.
Miami, which plays the second game of a back-to-back Sunday at 6 p.m. at sixth-seeded Indiana (33-32), turned to Tyler Johnson for most of the second half with Dragic out. Johnson had 16 points and was one of six players to finish in double figures for Miami, which led by as many as 25 points in the second half.
The Raptors (38-28) went on a 12-0 run midway through the fourth quarter with its backups on the floor and trimmed the Heat’s lead to 92-81 before Heat coach Erik Spoelstra put Johnson, Hassan Whiteside, Rodney McGruder and James Johnson back into the game to finish things off.
Dion Waiters led Miami with 20 points and five assists in 33 minutes. Whiteside had 12 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Heat, which had 10 blocks as a team and finished 11-of-28 from three-point range (39.3 percent).
DeMar DeRozan had 17 points to lead Toronto, which is playing without injured All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry. DeRozan and the rest of the Raptors starters sat the entire fourth quarter.
Seven technical fouls were distributed in the game including five on the Raptors. Toronto’s Patrick Patterson was ejected with 9:55 to play in regulation.
