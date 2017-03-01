Heat recovers nicely from loss in Dallas with blowout of 76ers

Consider whatever happened in the final four minutes and 39 seconds of Monday night’s loss in Dallas a distant memory.
Two nights after the Mavericks went on a 12-0 run down the stretch to beat Miami and put an end to the franchise’s record run of 16 consecutive games with at least 100 points, the Heat got back to lighting up the scoreboard Wednesday with a 125-98 thumping of the Philadelphia 76ers at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Winners for the 17th time in its last 20 games, the Heat (28-33) shot 54.4 percent, made 13 three-pointers and scored 58 points in the paint en route to its biggest blowout of the season.
Tyler Johnson led six Heat double-figure scorers with 24 points in 28 minutes off the bench as Miami (28-33) exacted some revenge on the Sixers (22-38), which put an end to their season-long 13-game winning streak back on Feb. 11.
Hassan Whiteside (15 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, four blocks), Dion Waiters (15 points, four rebounds, two assists) and Goran Dragic (15 points, two rebounds, two assists) didn’t play a second in the fourth quarter. Wayne Ellington handled things just fine, making five of his six three-pointers in the final period en route to 18 points.
Though the Sixers scored 58 points in the paint, Philly shot 43.5 percent for the game and turned it over 19 times leading directly to 18 Heat points.
Rodney McGruder, who has started 43 games for Miami, left with 2:14 to play in the third quarter and didn’t return. The Heat said he had a left quad contusion.
