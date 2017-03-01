Miami Heat

March 1, 2017 9:30 PM

Miami Heat pays tribute to el Nuevo Herald photographer Hector Gabino

By Manny Navarro

mnavarro@miamiherald.com

The Miami Heat honored longtime el Nuevo Herald photographer Hector Gabino, who died Saturday in Miami at the age of 51 after a battle with cancer, with a moment of silence and a 30-second video montage of his photos before Wednesday’s game.

Gabino, who was hired by el Nuevo Herald in 1994 and covered many major South Florida events, was best known for documenting the Heat during its glory years with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. He covered the team for 20 seasons.

Following his death, both the Miami Dolphins and the Heat tweeted tributes to Gabino.

In May 2016, shortly after Gabino was diagnosed with cancer, Wade, along with Heat players Udonis Haslem and Goran Dragic, recorded a video to wish him well.

When Miami Heat players learned a while ago that one of the photographers who had best documented their exploits was sick, they made a video to give him strength.

Courtesy Miami Heat

Funeral services for Gabino will be held from 8-11 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 9800 S.W. 24 St. in Miami.

