Miami Heat pays tribute to el Nuevo Herald photographer Hector Gabino

The Miami Heat honored longtime el Nuevo Herald photographer Hector Gabino, who died Saturday in Miami at the age of 51 after a battle with cancer, with a moment of silence and a 30-second video montage of his photos before Wednesday’s game.
#Heat hold a moment of silence for late @HeraldSports photographer Hector Gabino, who covered the team for 20 years pic.twitter.com/6Nk6pS2QDQ— Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) March 2, 2017
Gabino, who was hired by el Nuevo Herald in 1994 and covered many major South Florida events, was best known for documenting the Heat during its glory years with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. He covered the team for 20 seasons.
Following his death, both the Miami Dolphins and the Heat tweeted tributes to Gabino.
Our thoughts are with the friends and family of @elnuevoherald photographer Héctor Gabino.— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 27, 2017
We'd like to send our sincere thoughts, prayers & condolences to the family & friends of long-time @elnuevoherald photographer Héctor Gabino pic.twitter.com/BSv7RJnYSV— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 27, 2017
In May 2016, shortly after Gabino was diagnosed with cancer, Wade, along with Heat players Udonis Haslem and Goran Dragic, recorded a video to wish him well.
Funeral services for Gabino will be held from 8-11 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 9800 S.W. 24 St. in Miami.
Comments