Photo gallery: Heat at Hawks | Fri., Feb. 24, 2017

Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson tries to keep Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore, right, from the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Amis
AP
Atlanta Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. misses a dunk as Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) defends the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Amis
AP
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) shoots as Atlanta Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Amis
AP
Atlanta Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney (5) shoots as Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Amis
AP
Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) grabs a rebound in front of Miami Heat forward Luke Babbitt during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Amis
AP
Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore shoots as Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Amis
AP
Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) shoots as Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Amis
AP
Atlanta Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney (5) passes off as Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Amis
AP
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7), of Slovenia, shoots as Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Muscala, right, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Amis
AP
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) loses control of the ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney (5) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Amis
AP
Miami Heat forward Okaro White (15) shoots as Atlanta Hawks forward Kris Humphries (43) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Amis
AP
Atlanta Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney (5) shoots as Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7), of Slovenia, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Amis
AP
Atlanta Hawks team members watch from the bench during the final minute of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Amis
AP