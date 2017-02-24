Heat blows past Hawks, 108-90

The Miami Heat is still hot.
Nine days after heading into the All-Star break with an impressive wire-to-wire victory in Houston, the Heat picked up right where it left off, winning for the 15th time in its last 17 games with an impressive 108-90 victory over the Hawks at Philips Arena Friday night.
Miami, which led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter, made a season-high 17 three-pointers on 36 attempts, collected assists on 30 of its 40 buckets, and held the Hawks – playing without suspended point guard Dennis Schroder – to 38 percent shooting.
With the blowout victory, Miami (26-32) has now scored 100 points in a franchise-record 15 consecutive games.
On a night Hassan Whiteside was 1 of 9 from the field for two points and James Johnson scored his only two points at the free throw line, Tyler Johnson led six Heat double figure scorers with 23 points on nine of 11 shooting and had five rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes off the bench.
The Heat, which remain two games back of the Pistons for the eighth and final playoff spot in the East heading into Saturday’s home game against Indiana, shot only 40.4 percent from the field but shared the ball well.
Dion Waiters was 6 of 19 from the field, but had 14 points and 10 assists – a season-high and one off his career-high.
Josh Richardson returned after missing 19 games with a sprained left foot and played 13 scoreless minutes.
Miami made seven three-pointers in the second quarter – the most in a quarter this season – and had 11 threes at the half, matching a season-high set in Minnesota earlier this month.
The Heat, though, showed plenty of rust early missing 14 of its first 21 shots. Waiters and Whiteside started a combined 0-for-7 and neither scored until midway through second quarter.
But while two of the Heat’s most important weapons struggled, Tyler Johnson helped pick up the slack. He led Miami with 14 points at the half on 5-of-6 shooting.
Before Kent Bazemore banked in a three-pointer from inside the half court line at the first half buzzer to trim the Heat’s lead to 63-49 at the break, Johnson’s free throws with 1.9 seconds extended the Heat’s biggest lead of half to 17 points.
All-Star Paul Millsap had 19 points at the half, but scored only two points after the break and led Atlanta (32-25) with 21 points.
> Schroder was suspended for Friday’s game because he didn’t get back from the All-Star break on time. He missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practices in Atlanta because he was delayed leaving his native Germany. Schroder did not have a visa on his new passport. The Hawks, though, didn’t accept the excuse.
