Heat enters break with wire-to-wire win over Rockets

The Miami Heat went into the All-Star break Wednesday night with maybe it’s most impressive victory of the season yet – a wire-to-wire victory over the 40-win Houston Rockets.
Two nights after the Orlando Magic sent Miami tumbling to its second consecutive loss in another disheartening defensive effort, the Heat responded by pounding the Rockets from start to finish 117-109 at Toyota Center.
James Harden got his with 38 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists – his 15th triple-double of the season. But Miami (25-32) held Houston (40-18) to 41.4 percent shooting and only 13 three-pointers made on 40 attempts.
Hassan Whiteside, passed up by the NBA to replace the injured Kevin Love at this weekend’s All-Star Game for Carmelo Anthony, was brilliant. He had 23 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.
Dion Waiters finished one rebound and two assists shy of his first career triple-double with 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists And Goran Dragic had 21 points, five assists and several key buckets late to help the Heat stave off a 36-point fourth quarter by Houston.
The Heat, which led by as many 20 points in the second half, made 12 of its first 14 shots and then dominated the offensive glass in the second quarter in building a 58-45 first half lead.
If there was one sequence that represented the Heat's effort Wednesday night it happened midway through the second quarter. Clinging to a 36-34 lead, the Heat grabbed four offensive rebounds in one possession and finally scored on a Tyler Johnson layup.
Johnson would finish with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes off the bench.
Miami shot 52.4 percent for the game and was 13-of-35 from three-point range. Waiters made four threes.
