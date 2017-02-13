Heat starts streak of a different kind with loss to Magic

Even in reaching 100 points for the 13th consecutive game – just one off the franchise record – the Heat went cold at a most inauspicious time on Monday. And the defense is suddenly leaky, too, with the Orlando Magic erupting for 29 points in the fourth quarter of a 116-107 win at AmericanAirlines Arena.
And for Miami, the joy of a 13-game winning streak has been replaced by the angst of a two-game losing streak against the 76ers and Magic, two opponents well below .500.
Miami, which entered the fourth tied at 87, scored just five points during a 6:27 stretch of the fourth quarter, during which Orlando turned a three-point deficit into a seven-point lead.
And when the Heat finally righted itself offensively late, it couldn’t get a stop, with the Magic producing big baskets after Miami twice closed to within three in the final minutes.
The Heat, which was outrebounded 52-37, shot 6 for 21 in the fourth after shooting 53.2 percent through three quarters.
Dion Waiters, returning after missing three games with an ankle injury, scored 23 points and Goran Dragic added 22.
James Johnson, who went scoreless in the first half, went off for 15 in the second half. Johnson had scored 20 off the bench in Miami’s previous three games and fell one game short of equaling Chris Gatling’s Heat record for most consecutive 20-point games off the bench.
Hassan Whiteside, lifted three minutes into the game with the Heat down 10-2, closed with 12 points and 19 rebounds.
The Magic snapped the Heat’s eight-game home winning streak, Miami’s longest since winter/spring of 2013, during The Big Three era. The Heat (24-32) remained two games back of Detroit for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.
