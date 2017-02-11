Heat’s 13-game winning streak extinguished after sloppy night in Philly

PHILADELPHIA – The longest winning streak in the NBA this season – and the third-longest in Miami Heat history – finally ran out of gas Saturday night.
Playing on the second night of a back-to-back and on the final day of a four-game, six-day road trip, the Heat looked tired, played sloppy, struggled from three-point range and saw its 13-game winning streak come to an end with a 117-109 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Seven players scored in double figures for the Sixers (20-34) who got 19 points each from Nerlens Noel, Robert Covington and Dario Saric.
The Heat (24-31) missed 16 of its 23 three-point attempts, got beat in the paint 50-44 and had 20 turnovers lead directly to 21 points for the 76ers, who were pounded by the Heat 125-102 a week ago in Miami.
Goran Dragic scored 30 points, five rebounds and two assists, but turned it over seven times. James Johnson scored a season-high 26 points for the second night in a row in another solid all-around performance. But it wasn’t enough to save the streak.
Hassan Whiteside, who had 30 points and 20 rebounds in a dominating performance against the 76ers last week, had 12 points, 19 rebounds and a block but was outplayed by Noel most of the night.
