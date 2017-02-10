Photo gallery: Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets | Fri., Feb. 10, 2017

Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder (17) goes up for a shot against Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) goes up for a shot against Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in New York. The Heat won 108-99.
Julio Cortez
AP
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, center, collides with Miami Heat forward Willie Reed, right, as guard Tyler Johnson watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in New York. The Heat won 108-99.
Julio Cortez
AP
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) blocks a shot by Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder (17) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in New York. The Heat won 108-99.
Julio Cortez
AP
Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder dunks against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in New York. The Heat won 108-99.
Julio Cortez
AP
Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris, bottom, is knocked into the bench by Miami Heat forward James Johnson, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) goes up for a shot against Miami Heat forward Willie Reed (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP
Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker (35) dunks as Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) and center Hassan Whiteside (21) watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in New York. The Heat won 108-99.
Julio Cortez
AP
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) tries to block a shot by Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in New York. The Heat won 108-99.
Julio Cortez
AP
Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder, left, shoots against Brooklyn Nets guard Bojan Bogdanovic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in New York. The Heat won 108-99.
Julio Cortez
AP
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks to his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) goes up for a shot against Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in New York. The Heat won 108-99.
Julio Cortez
AP