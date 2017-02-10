LeBron James, Dwyane Wade support Oakley after arrest

2:35 'We are responsible for the well-being of this country': Khizr Khan speaks at Islamic Center Pause

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

1:47 Billy Rolle reacts to Southridge's first state championship since 1993

1:44 Trump administration putting 'Iran on notice'

5:03 Miami doctor 'removed from all clinical duties' following attack on Uber driver

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess