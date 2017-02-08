Photo gallery: Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks | Wed., Feb. 8, 2017

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), Malcolm Brogdon (13) battle Miami Heat's Willie Reed, right, for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wed., Feb. 8, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Jeffrey Phelps
AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, holds the ball away from Miami Heat's Rodney McGruder during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Jeffrey Phelps
AP
Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside(21) drives against the Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Jeffrey Phelps
AP
Jeffrey Phelps
AP
Miami Heat's Goran Dragic (7) drives against the Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Jeffrey Phelps
AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova, right, drives against Miami Heat's Goran Dragic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Jeffrey Phelps
AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Jabari Parker is helped off the court after getting injured in a play against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Jeffrey Phelps
AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Jabari Parker (12) grimaces as he drives against the Miami Heat's Luke Babbitt during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Milwaukee. Parker was injured on the play and left the game.
Jeffrey Phelps
AP
Jeffrey Phelps
AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against the Miami Heat's Luke Babbitt during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Jeffrey Phelps
AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon drives against the Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Jeffrey Phelps
AP
Jeffrey Phelps
AP
Jeffrey Phelps
AP