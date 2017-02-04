Photo gallery: Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers | Sat., Feb. 4, 2017

Heat fans show their support as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Feb. 4, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) scores over Philadelphia 76ers forward Richaun Holmes (22) in the first half as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Feb. 4, 2017.
Miami Heat forward Willie Reed (35) on a layup in the first half as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Feb. 4, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder (17) crashes into Philadelphia 76ers guard Nik Stauskas (11) in the first half as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Feb. 4, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) controls the ball on a turnover in the first half as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Feb. 4, 2017.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) drives the ball as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Feb. 4, 2017.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) battles with Philadelphia 76ers forward Nerlens Noel (4) under the basket as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Feb. 4, 2017.
Heat guard Rodney McGruder looks to pass to center Hassan Whiteside during Saturday night’s game.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) drives to the basket in the first half as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Feb. 4, 2017.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) gets inside a Philadelphia 76ers forward Nerlens Noel (4) defends in the first half as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Feb. 4, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) gestures during the second half as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Feb. 4, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) blocks a shot by Philadelphia 76ers guard Gerald Henderson (12) in the second half as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Feb. 4, 2017.
An offensive foul is called on Philadelphia 76ers guard TJ McConnell (1) and Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) defends in the second half as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Feb. 4, 2017.
Miami Heat forward Willie Reed (35) celebrates after scoring in the second half as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Feb. 4, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) and forward Willie Reed (35) celebrate after Reed scores in the second half as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Feb. 4, 2017.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks with Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) during time out in the second half as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Feb. 4, 2017.
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) and guard Tyler Johnson (8) at mid-court after Haslem scores in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Feb. 4, 2017.
Heat center Hassan Whiteside tries to get past 76ers center Nerlens Noel during Saturday night’s game. The Heat was trying to extend is nine-game winning streak.
Miami Heat forward Rodney McGruder (17) looks to pass the ball against Nerlens Noel (4) and Gerald Henderson (12) of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of a game at American Airlines Arean in Miami in Miami on Feb. 4, 2017.
