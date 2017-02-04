Miami Heat wins 10th in a row, beats Philadelphis 76ers

It took Hassan Whiteside less than 10 minutes Saturday night to record his 31st double-double of the season.
By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Miami’s $98 million center was kicking his legs up on the bench, enjoying the first 30-point, 20-rebound performance in more than a decade by a Heat player. That’s the kind of night it was for Whiteside. That’s the kind of night it was for the Heat.
The NBA’s hottest team is getting hotter and showing no signs of letting up. Once 11-30 in what now seems like a season ago, the Heat won its 10th consecutive game with its biggest blowout victory of the season, a 125-102 demolishing of the Philadelphia 76ers at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Philadelphia (18-32) played without its top two centers in Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor and Whiteside feasted, posting 23 points and 13 rebounds by halftime with virtually no pushback from the 76ers. He finished with 30 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks, joining Bill Laimbeer as the only players to post a 30-20 game in less than 27 minutes of action since 1983-84.
Whiteside’s 30-20 performance was only the second this season (the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins was the other player), the ninth in Heat history and the first since Shaquille O’Neal’s during the 2006 playoffs against the Chicago Bulls. It was also the sixth time in Whiteside’s career he’s had at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game and the fourth time this season.
The Heat, which led by as many as 34 points in the fourth quarter, shot a season-best 58.5 percent and had six players finish in double figures. Dion Waiters had 21 points, seven assists and made five three-pointers. Goran Dragic had 16 points, four rebounds and eight assists.
Miami led 32-17 after one quarter, but the 76ers didn't fade. Philadelphia scored 35 points in the second quarter and trimmed what was an 18-point first half Heat lead to as little as 49-44 when Ersan Illyasova hit a three-pointer with 5:16 remaining in the period. But Miami closed the half strong and went into the break ahead 64-52.
The Heat then opened the second half on fire and pulled away for good.
▪ Rookie Rodney McGruder made his 34th start of the season, played 16 scoreless minutes in the first half and sat out the second half with an illness according to the team.
