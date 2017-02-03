Miami Heat

February 3, 2017 10:04 AM

Like Father, Like Son: Hardaway Jr. explodes for 33 points

By Michelle Kaufman

Miami Heat fans may have gotten a bit nostalgic Thursday night if they were watching the Atlanta Hawks game against the Houston Rockets. Tim Hardaway, Jr., son of the Heat legend of the same name, had a 23-point outburst in the fourth quarter and finished with a career-high 33 points to lead the Hawks to a 113-108 victory.

Hardaway, Jr., a Miami Palmetto High graduate, went 8-for-11, scored 15 consecutive points, and ended the night with a thunderous poster dunk over Clint Capela that went viral on Twitter. The Hawks trailed by 20 before Hardaway went on his incredible run, during which he outscored the entire Rockets team.

"Hardaway went crazy, and we couldn't stop him," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said.

After the game, the 24-year-old Hardaway was surrounded by photobombing teammates as he did his interview with TNT.

“It was very special out there,” Hardaway, Jr., said. “It’s never over ‘til the clock strikes 00. The guys kept on me to keep attacking the basket, credit to my teammates. We just executed plays down the stretch. It’s all about heart.”

