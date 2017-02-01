Miami Heat shows some swag, wins ninth in a row with blowout of Atlanta Hawks

The Miami Heat isn’t just winning games anymore — they’re doing it with some swag.
Dion Waiters, who had the first signature moment in the Heat’s stunning second half turnaround when he stood and posed after his game-winning shot against the Golden State Warriors, had another in Wednesday’s 116-93 blowout of the Atlanta Hawks.
After stealing the ball from All-Star Paul Millsap in Atlanta’s backcourt and scoring on a left-handed layup to put Miami up by 20 midway through the third quarter, Waiters, who now goes by the nickname “Philly Cheese” in Miami’s locker room, held up his left-hand and stared it at along with the Heat’s bench.
The Heat’s ninth win in a row didn’t just feel good, it looked good.
Miami (20-30) made 12 three-pointers, blocked a season-high 10 shots, won the battle in the paint 54-36 and held the Hawks (28-21) to 39.5 percent shooting. Waiters poured in 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists, Goran Dragic had 27 points, five rebounds and five assists and Hasan Whiteside chimed in with 18 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks.
With 5:53 to remaining things got heated when Hawks forward Taurean Prince grabbed Whiteside by the arm and slammed him to the court. Prince was ejected and so was James Johnson, who came spring to the defense of his teammate and got in the face of Prince.
Johnson had 16 points, two rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes. Tyler Johnson, in his second game back from injury, had 11 points, three rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes.
The Heat led 62-47 at the half and held the Hawks to 41.5 percent shooting over the first two quarters, outscoring Atlanta 30-16 in the paint and turning eight turnovers in 12 points.
Kent Bazemore led Atlanta, which came in having won 13 of its last 17 games, with 14 points.
