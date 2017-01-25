Photo gallery: Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets | Wed., Jan. 25, 2017

Miami Heat forward Okaro White (15) reacts as Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) looks away after White hit a 3-point shot late in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game, Wed., Jan. 25, 2017, in New York.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Wed., Jan. 25, 2017, in New York.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) shoots against Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton (41) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Wed., Jan. 25, 2017, in New York.
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) motions after hitting a 3-point shot against the Miami Heat during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Wed., Jan. 25, 2017, in New York.
Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead (15) prepares to shoot against Miami Heat forward Willie Reed (35) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Wed., Jan. 25, 2017, in New York.
Brooklyn Nets guard Randy Foye (2) tries to strip the ball from Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Wed., Jan. 25, 2017, in New York.
Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) shoots against Miami Heat forward Luke Babbitt during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Wed., Jan. 25, 2017, in New York.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) shoots against Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Wed., Jan. 25, 2017, in New York.
