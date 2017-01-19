Heat fan hit by falling door following on-court promotion

A Heat promotion at the end of the first quarter of Thursday's Heat-Dallas Mavericks game went awry, nearly injuring a woman.
As part of the promotion for Epic Hotel, a woman opened a door constructed into a heavy edifice. The edifice — which was placed at midcourt of AmericanAirlines Arena — tipped over, grazing the stunned woman’s head.
Heat employees cleaned up debris from the court, and several Heat executives examined the court, checking for damage.
Heat executive Michael McCullough said the woman was not injured and the court was not damaged.
Comments