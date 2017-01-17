Photo gallery: Houston Rockets at Miami Heat | Tues., Jan. 17, 2017

Houston Rockets guard James Harden drives against Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson goes to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza (1) and guard Patrick Beverley (2) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters passes the ball during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Houston Rockets guard James Harden battles for a loose ball against Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic goes to the basket during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside shoots over Houston Rockets center Clint Capela during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters loses the basketball against Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker (7) and guard Eric Gordon during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside blocks a shot against Houston Rockets forward Montrezl Harrell during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington hits a three-pointer during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington passes the ball against Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic drives against Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat forward James Johnson shoots over Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington passes the ball against Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Houston Rockets guard James Harden goes to the basket against Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington (2) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson drives against Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington passes the ball against Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson goes to the basket during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington reacts after hitting a three-point shot against during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Houston Rockets guard James Harden drives against Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Houston Rockets guard James Harden loses the basketball against Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat forward James Johnson congratulates his teammates during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts after a play against Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Houston Rockets guard James Harden goes to the basket against Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside pulls down a rebound against Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat forward James Johnson goes to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker (7) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat Dancers perform during the during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson goes to the basket against Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic goes to the basket against Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts after a play during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder goes to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Corey Brewer (33) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts after a play during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Houston Rockets guard James Harden looks on during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts after a play against Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Jan. 17, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com