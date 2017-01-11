Miami Heat

January 11, 2017 1:05 AM

Hassan Whiteside goes for 28 points, 20 rebounds in loss to Warriors

By Manny Navarro

OAKLAND

The Miami Heat didn’t go into Oracle Arena Tuesday night focused as much on the goliath task of trying to knock off the team with the best record in the league as much as it was simply trying to improve and avoid embarrassment.

“Obviously we don’t want a game that’s going to be in 130s and 40s,” coach Erik Spoelstra said at shootaround.

The Heat didn’t beat Golden State, but they weren’t run out of the building either. Behind 28 points and 20 rebounds from Hassan Whiteside — the sixth time in his career he’s had at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game — Miami challenged the Warriors hard for four quarters before Steph Curry and Kevin Durant proved to be too much.

Durant went for 28 points and eight rebounds and Curry had 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists as the Warriors hung on for a 107-95 victory minus two-time All-NBA Third Team guard Klay Thompson, who got the night off to rest and recover.

The Heat, meanwhile, started it’s 17th different starting lineup of the season with Dion Waiters in it for the first time since Nov. 26. Waiters had eight points and eight assists, but was only 4-of-17 from the field.

Miami (11-29) got 18 points off the bench from Tyler Johnson and was only down 85-82 with 6:36 remaining after a Johnson dunk. But Golden State (33-26), which went into the fourth quarter up 79-68, eventually pulled away.

Miami led 29-27 after one quarter and 54-53 at the half. It was actually one of the worst offensive halves of the season for Golden State.

The Heat had its biggest lead of the game at 25-15 after a James Johnson dunk with 2:52 to play in the opening quarter. Johnson then ended the first quarter with a high-flying dunk over Curry. But the Warriors quickly seized momentum with a 13-0 run early in the second quarter with Draymond Green and the Warriors reserves on the court.

The Heat, though, battled back behind Whiteside, who had a 11 of his first half 16 points in the second quarter and had his 26th double-double of the season by halftime.

Miami Heat

