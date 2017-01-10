Photo gallery: Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors | Tues., Jan. 10, 2017

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic (7) dribbles past Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Miami Heat's Dion Waiters (11) drives to the basket as Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Miami Heat's Goran Dragic, left, shoots over Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) points after scoring against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Miami Heat's James Johnson (16) drives past Golden State Warriors' David West during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Miami Heat's Goran Dragic, right, dribbles next to Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Golden State Warriors' Zaza Pachulia (27) drives to the basket past Miami Heat's Luke Babbitt, left, Hassan Whiteside, center, and Goran Dragic, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) dunks past Miami Heat's Luke Babbitt, left, and Hassan Whiteside (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) makes a behind the back pass against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) drives to the basket against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Miami Heat's Goran Dragic, left, dribbles past Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) is defended by Miami Heat's Dion Waiters during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Miami Heat's James Johnson (16) dribbles next to Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Miami Heat's James Johnson (16) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant dunks against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Golden State Warriors' David West (3) shoots over Miami Heat's Willie Reed (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Golden State Warriors' Ian Clark (21) celebrates a score against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, let, shoots against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Miami Heat's Dion Waiters (11) falls next to fans near Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, top, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues., Jan. 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP