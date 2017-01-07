Dragic ejected as Lakers crush Heat

Goran Dragic left Friday night’s game against the Lakers at the Staples Center with 5:29 to play in the third quarter, but it wasn’t his back, an ankle or some new injury which forced the Heat’s point guard to exit early.
He was ejected.
Dragic was tossed for only the second time in his career after he charged towards Jordan Clarkson moments after the backup Lakers guard shoved Dragic hard from behind with a forearm to the back of his neck, knocking him to the floor. The exchange set off a fracas between the teams and it only escalated when James Johnson and Julius Randle exchanged words with Johnson charging towards Randle before he was restrained.
Out of all that, Dragic and Clarkson were ejected, Johnson was hit with a technical and the Lakers – already up 10 points at that point – went on their merry way toward an easy 127-100 victory over the Heat.
Lou Williams, the league’s leading scorer off te bench, led six Lakers scorers who reached double figures with 24 points as Los Angeles (14-26) piled up 68 points in the paint, the most the Heat (11-27) has allowed all season. Former Heat forward Luol Deng, who tried to play peacemaker during the scuffle, had 19 points and 14 rebounds.
The 127 points were the most the Heat has given up in regulation this season and the 27-point margin of defeat was the Heat’s second-worst this season.
Willie Reed led the Heat with 22 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Johnson had 20 points and five rebounds off the bench. But the Heat couldn’t sustain enough of an inside presence overall. The Lakers outrebounded them by 21 and outscored them in the paint by 20.
Before he was tossed, Dragic had 16 points, three rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes.
Much like he did Tuesday in Phoenix when he poured in a career-high 22 points and 18 rebounds in a 99-90 loss, Reed provided the Heat with some offense and some good work on the offensive glass. Three of Reed’s first four baskets came on dunks including a pair on alley-oop feeds.
But Miami shot only 41.3 percent from the field and was 8 of 32 on three-pointers.
Like they did in Miami back on Dec. 22 when they jumped ahead 11-0, the Lakers scored the first 10 points of the game before coach Erik Spoelstra called time with 9:14 left in the opening quarter and brought in the Johnsons off the bench. That finally got the Heat’s offense going and Miami eventually went on an 11-0 run and took its first lead of the game 43-42 on a Dragic layup with 6:28 left in the half.
In the middle of that run, Tyler Johnson threw down a nasty left-handed dunk, posterizing the Lakers’ Lou Williams, sending the Heat’s bench into a frenzy. Hassan Whiteside, who rejoined the team Friday and is expected to play Sunday, was so pumped he had to be held back by Reed.
Still, the Heat went into the half down 58-56 having allowed the Lakers to scored 40 first-half points in the paint.
There would be no rally in the second half.
