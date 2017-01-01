Photo gallery: Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat | Sun., Jan. 1, 2017

Heat's Udonis Haslem, center, shoots over Piston's Tobias Harris, left, and Aron Baynes, right during the Heat vs Detroit game inside the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Heat's Udonis Haslem, left, shoots over Piston's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, right, during the Heat vs Detroit game inside the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Heat's Tyler Johnson, left, drives pass Piston's Ish Smith during the Heat vs Detroit game inside the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Heat's Tyler Johnson, center, shoots the jump shot over Piston's Tobias Harris, left, and Jon Leuer, right, during the Heat vs Detroit game inside the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Heat's James Johnson, center, hustles as he recovers the loose ball during the first half of the Heat vs Detroit game inside the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Heat's Josh Richardson, left, take the shot over Piston's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, right, during the first half of the Heat vs Detroit game inside the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Heat's Josh Richardson, right, take a jumper over Piston's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, left, during the first half of the Heat vs Detroit game inside the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Heat's James Johnson, center, drives through Piston defenders during the first half of the Heat vs Detroit game inside the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Heat's James Johnson, left, drives pass Piston's Marcus Morris, right, during the first half of the Heat vs Detroit game inside the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Justise Winslow, right, did not play due to right shoulder injury but attended the Heat vs Detroit game inside the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Justise Winslow, center, did not play due to right shoulder injury but attended the Heat vs Detroit game inside the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Justise Winslow did not play due to right shoulder injury but attended the Heat vs Detroit game inside the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Goran Dragic, left, talks with teammate while he sat the bench during the Heat vs Detroit game inside the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Goran Dragic, center, talks with an assistant coach during game timeout while he sat the bench during the Heat vs Detroit game inside the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Goran Dragic, right, talks with an assistant coach during game timeout while he sat the bench during the Heat vs Detroit game inside the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Goran Dragic, left, sit the bench and did not play during the Heat vs Detroit game inside the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Goran Dragic, left, gives his support to players but sat the bench during the Heat vs Detroit game inside the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Heat's Rodney McGruder, left, stops as he looks for the open man during the Heat vs Detroit game inside the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2016.
Heat's Rodney McGruder, right, drives to the basket through Piston's Marcus Morris during the Heat vs Detroit game inside the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Heat's Tyler Johnson is help back on his feet after being fouled during the first half of the Heat vs Detroit game inside the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
