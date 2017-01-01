Heat cools off in 2nd half, fall to Pistons 107-98

There's something about New Year's Day that traditionally brings out the best in the Miami Heat.
It did again for a half Sunday night, then the Heat just regressed to the new norm.
Playing with only nine healthy bodies in uniform and with three starters out including center Hassan Whiteside for the first time this season, Miami dropped its fifth in a row and eight of nine overall with a 107-98 loss to Detroit Pistons at AmericanAirlines Arena.
James Johnson led the Heat with 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench, Wayne Ellington added 18 and two combined to make eight of the team’s 14 three-pointers, which tied a team season-high. But Reggie Jackson (27 points, 4 assists), Andre Drummond (25 points, 18 rebounds, 2 blocks) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (23 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) were too much.
Miami (10-15) made its first eight shots, scored a season-high 37 points in the first quarter and by halftime was 10 of 15 from three-point range and shooting 64.9 percent from the field, the best shooting half of the season for one of the worst shooting teams in the league.
But despite all that great shooting, the Heat’s lead was only 66-58 at the break, leaving ample room for the Pistons (16-20) to rally.
Detroit, which had lost seven of eight games coming in, took its first lead of the game at 75-73 when Caldwell-Pope capped an 11-0 run with a pullup jumper with 4:01 left in the third quarter.
The Heat countered with back-to-back threes from Wayne Ellington and James Johnson to regain the lead. But Caldwell-Pope, who scored 12 points in the period, helped Detroit close the quarter on a 10-2 run and the Pistons rolled from there.
Miami, which shot 25 percent in the second half (10 of 40), didn’t score its first point of the fourth quarter until Derrick Williams made the back-end of a pair of free throws with 6:55 remaining. By then, Detroit was up 91-82 and in control the rest of the way.
Sunday’s loss was the first time Miami has lost on New Year’s Day. The Heat is now 6-1 all-time on Jan. 1.
