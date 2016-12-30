Isaiah Thomas explodes for 52, Celtics top Heat

He says the record doesn’t show it, but Erik Spoelstra is convinced the Miami Heat has been getting better as it has suffered through its growing pains. The frustrating part, he said, is not being able to close out games.
That was the case again Friday night against the Celtics.
They had Isaiah Thomas, and the Heat didn’t have an answer for him.
The Celtics’ 5-9, 185-point guard scored 29 of his career-high 52 points in the fourth quarter – all but six of his team’s 35 points in the final period – lifting Boston to a thrilling 117-114 victory over Miami at TD Garden.
Thomas made nine three pointers, didn’t finish with an assist (he’s one of only 13 players NBA history to do that while scoring at least 50 points) and became only the seventh player ever to score at least 50 points against the Heat.
Miami (10-24) has now played in 22 games this season in which it’s either been ahead or behind by five points or less with under five minutes to play in regulation (clutch situations), but is only 7-15 in those games. The Celtics lead the league in games with clutch situations (23) and is 15-9 in those games.
James Johnson and Tyler Johnson combined for 41 of the Heat’s 63 points off the bench and Josh Richardson chimed in with 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. But Thomas was just too much.
Boston (20-14) beat the Heat for the sixth consecutive time and made 17 three-pointers in all.
Thomas scored 19 points in the first half including 14 in the second quarter when Boston erased a seven-point Heat lead and took a 52-48 into the break.
▪ Back soreness once again forced Goran Dragic out of the Heat’s lineup. After missing Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dragic struggled in Thursday’s loss in Charlotte and admitted afterward he shouldn’t have returned to action yet.
“It’s not good,’ Dragic said pregame Friday of his back. “I think it’s smarter to get better and not to hurt the team like that – to be on the court and not moving well.”
