Photo gallery: Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets | Thurs., Dec. 29, 2016

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, left, drives to the basket past Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thurs., Dec. 29, 2016.
Nell Redmond
AP
Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, of France, drives to the basket against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thurs., Dec. 29, 2016.
Nell Redmond
AP
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow, left, tries to pass as Charlotte Hornets center Frank Kaminsky III defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thurs., Dec. 29, 2016.
Nell Redmond
AP
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, right, drives against Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thurs., Dec. 29, 2016.
Nell Redmond
AP
Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, left, shoots over Miami Heat forward Luke Babbitt during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thurs., Dec. 29, 2016. Charlotte won 91-82.
Nell Redmond
AP
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker reacts after making a 3-pointer against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thurs., Dec. 29, 2016. Charlotte won 91-82.
Nell Redmond
AP
Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams dunks over Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thurs., Dec. 29, 2016. Charlotte won 91-82.
Nell Redmond
AP
Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams yells after dunking against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thurs., Dec. 29, 2016. Charlotte won 91-82.
Nell Redmond
AP
Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford directs his team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Charlotte, N.C., Thurs., Dec. 29, 2016. Charlotte won 91-82.
Nell Redmond
AP
Miami Heat forward James Johnson, right, looks for room to shoot against Charlotte Hornets center Frank Kaminsky III during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thurs., Dec. 29, 2016. Charlotte won 91-82.
Nell Redmond
AP
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic, right, of Slovenia, protects the basketball from Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thurs., Dec. 29, 2016. Charlotte won 91-82.
Nell Redmond
AP
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, right, confers with official Kevin Scott in the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Thurs., Dec. 29, 2016.
Nell Redmond
AP
Nell Redmond
AP