Heat turnovers fuel Hornets’ second-half surge

Hornets coach Steve Clifford has always had a lot of respect for the job Erik Spoelstra has done over the years and paid him another one before Thursday’s game at the Spectrum Center.
“I can’t think I’ve seen a team that plays with more effort than they do,” he said.
Unfortunately for the Heat, effort isn’t enough these days.
Aided by 17 Miami turnovers which led directly to 21 points, Southeast division-leading Charlotte erased a seven-point halftime deficit and handed the Heat it’s sixth straight road loss with a 91-82 victory.
Kemba Walker led the Hornets (19-14) with 22 points including a key three-pointer that extended the lead to 89-82 with 1:40 to play in regulation.
There was plenty of ugly in this Heat loss including an 0-for-9 shooting night from Justise Winslow and another flat performance from center Hassan Whiteside, who had eight points, 10 rebounds and four turnovers.
Point guard Goran Dragic returned and played through back soreness after sitting out Tuesday’s loss to Oklahoma City. But he struggled, finishing 2-of-11 from the field with five points and eight assists in 32 minutes.
Coming off a 22-point performance Tuesday, Josh Richardson led the Heat with 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting and Tyler Johnson chimed in with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists off the bench.
But it was hardly enough.
Miami (10-23) took a 49-42 lead into the half after it closed the second quarter on a 16-4 run. Richardson got it going with a pair of three-pointers and then a beautiful floater in the lane before Johnson ended the half with a buzzer-beating three.
But Charlotte, which shot only 31.4 percent in the first half, went from down seven points at the third quarter to up seven points by the end of it. The Hornets opened the quarter on an 8-0 run and took advantage of six Heat turnovers in the period and turned it into 11 points.
COMING UP NEXT
Friday: Heat at Celtics
When/where: 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, Boston
TV/radio: SUN; WAXY 790, WAQI 710 (Spanish)
Series: Celtics lead 67-44
Scouting report: Boston, which is playing in Cleveland Thursday, has won five consecutive games in the series against Miami including the first two meetings this season in South Florida by eight and 10 points each. Boston is 7-6 at home and 12-7 on the road entering Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.
