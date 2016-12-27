Heat’s Josh McRoberts ‘out indefinitely’ with a stress fracture in his left foot

Josh McRoberts is back on the Miami Heat’s injury report with a stress fracture in his left foot – the same foot he broke in Game 6 versus Toronto in last year’s playoffs – and it’s unclear when or if he’ll be back this season.
“J-Mac is out and he’ll be out indefinitely,” coach Erik Spoelstra announced Tuesday morning.
McRoberts, who is in the third year of a four-year, $22.6 million deal with the Heat, was finally beginning to become a more reliable option over the past month after knee injuries forced him to miss 88 games his first two seasons with the team.
McRoberts, 29, had started 14 consecutive games at power forward and was helping to provide a more “conventional lineup” for the Heat at the start of games before Spoelstra turned to smaller lineups later in the game.
After missing the first seven games of the season as he recovered from a setback in his left foot, McRoberts returned to action on Nov. 12 and struggled to find his shot, making only eight of his first 36 shot attempts in his first nine games primarily as a reserve. But over his last 13 games, he’s averaged about 21 minutes a game, shot 44.4 percent from the field and made 50 percent of his three-point attempts (13 of 26). Over that 13-game stretch, he’s averaged 6.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
Spoelstra said he’s “not necessarily sure” if he will go to a smaller lineup now to start games.
Luke Babbitt has started 11 games and Derrick Williams has started nine and could be options Spoelstra turns to at power forward to keep a more traditional lineup on the floor.
To this point Spoelstra has preferred to have Tyler Johnson and James Johnson anchor the bench. They are the second-highest scoring duo in the league without a start this season (24.0 points per game) behind only the Lakers’ Lou Williams and Larry Nance Jr. (25.7).
“We'll play our versatility, which we already have been doing quite a bit,” Spoelstra said when asked what he might do with the starting lineup moving forward. “Who we start? I don't know, tonight. And like I said, before [whoever starts] it might not be in cement.”
During training camp in the Bahamas, McRoberts said he was tired of being “the big white guy who got hurt all the time.”
He missed 24 games last season with a right knee bruise and another two games for rehabilitative recovery according to the team’s media guide. In his first season with the Heat, McRoberts suffered a torn meniscus on Dec. 9 and missed the final 61 games of the season. He missed 62 total that season officially because of injury.
To date, he’s played in only 81 of a possible 165 regular season games for the Heat. McRoberts has a player option worth $6 million for next season.
The Heat (10-21) ranked third in the league on Dec. 18 in terms of games lost because of injury (84) according to the analytics website Man-Games Lost. That doesn’t include all the games 11-time All-Star Chris Bosh has missed after he failed a physical prior to the season because of his ongoing battle with blood clots.
“It’s unfortunate... because I want the fans to see the whole team and they haven’t,” said center Hassan Whiteside, who is the only Heat player who has suited up for every game this season. “It’s hard to base a team when you got guys coming in and out. You lose chemistry. Guys lose game rhythm. There’s a lot that goes into that, so it’s unfortunate for a lot of people and a lot of things.
“Whatever guys are out there, I try to work with them and build some chemistry. Once I start building chemistry with Dion, Dion goes down. Once I start building more chemistry with J-Mac, he goes down. It’s frustrating at times, but you got to be a professional about it and just come out here and try to play to the best of my ability.”
▪ Point guard Goran Dragic, who didn’t practice Monday and who has been dealing with back spasms since the first quarter of Friday’s loss at New Orleans, is questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Spoelstra said.
“It’s still locked up. It’s sore,” said Dragic, the Heat’s leading scorer who has averaged 22.3 points and 7.3 assists since returning from an elbow injury on Nov. 28. “I’m going to try to loosen it up. But it’s still the same. I’m still positive. They say it can get unlocked any time.”
