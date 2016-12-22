Photo gallery: Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Shaquille O'Neal night | Thu., Dec. 22, 2016

Former Miami Heat player Shaquille O'Neal speaks at a press conference before the Heat retires his No. 32 jersey, during a special halftime ceremony during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Miami Heat president Pat Riley speaks at a press conference before the Heat retires Shaquille O’Neal’s No. 32 jersey, during a special halftime ceremony during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Former Miami Heat player Shaquille O'Neal arrives at a press conference before the Heat retires his No. 32 jersey, during a special halftime ceremony during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic, drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng in the first quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers center Timofey Mozgov in the first quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers' Luol Deng in the first quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers players Jordan Clarkson (right) and Thomas Robinson in the first quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic shoots to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Thomas Robinson in the first quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Shaquille O’Neal and Heat president Pat Riley greet each as the franchise retired O’Neal’s No. 32 jersey at halftime of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Dec. 22, 2016.
Shaquille O’Neal greets the Miami Heat crowd as the franchise retired O’Neal’s No. 32 jersey at halftime of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Dec. 22, 2016.
Shaquille O’Neal and Heat forward Udonis Haslem greet each as the franchise retired O’Neal’s No. 32 jersey at halftime of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Dec. 22, 2016.
Shaquille O’Neal and Heat vice president Alonzo Mourning greet each as the franchise retired O’Neal’s No. 32 jersey at halftime of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Dec. 22, 2016.
The jersey of former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal is raised to the rafters as the Heat retired his No. 32 jersey during a special halftime ceremony at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Shaquille O’Neal greets Heat owner Micky Arison (center) and CEO Nick Arison (right) greet each as the franchise retired O’Neal’s No. 32 jersey at halftime of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Dec. 22, 2016.
Shaquille O’Neal poses for the Miami Heat crowd as the franchise retired O’Neal’s No. 32 jersey at halftime of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Dec. 22, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson drives against Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson (left) and forward Thomas Robinson in the fourth quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragi, reacts as he scored a three pointer in the fourth quarter of the team’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson shoots a three pointer in the fourth quarter of the team’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Miami Heat guards Tyler Johnson and Goran Dragic celebrate Johnson's three pointer in the fourth quarter of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow holds on to the ball over Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng in the fourth quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks with players during a time out as they lead in the fourth quarter of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez attended the Miami Heat’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson shoots over Los Angeles Lakers center Timofey Mozgov in the fourth quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson reacts in the fourth quarter of the team’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside reacts as he scored in the fourth quarter of the team’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic and Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng, a former Miami Heat player, greet each other at end of the fourth quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
