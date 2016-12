More Videos

3:39 Goran Dragic on his favorite Shaq memories

4:37 Whiteside does his Shaq impersonation

3:38 Whiteside thinks he should get more late-game touches

2:38 Goran Dragic: 'We were right there.'

1:48 Justise Winslow: 'We had this game.'

3:36 Miami Heat coach Eric Spoelstra talks injuries, progress Monday

2:26 Miami Heat's Wayne Ellington expects to be back soon

1:29 Whiteside on the Heat's win over Wizards

1:50 James Johnson talks about playing center

3:37 Goran Dragic talks about his big night

1:43 Dragic says when Whiteside 'doesn't play at the top of his game it's tough' for Heat to win