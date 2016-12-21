Shaquille O'Neal's Miami Heat career | Thurs., Dec. 22, 2016

Miami Heat’s newly acquired player Shaquille O’Neal holds a press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena along with coach Stan VanGundy and Pat Riley on Tues., July 20, 2004.
Children from the Heat Camp Alec Leventhal, 9, at top and Ben Cynamon, 8, at right holding signs await the arrival of Shaquille O'Neal, who was welcomed by fans and city and county officials at the AmericaAirlines Arena on July 20, 2004.
Miami Heat's Shaquille O'Neal models a guayabera as Miami City Commissioner Joe Sanchez, left, and Miami Mayor Manny Diaz, right, cheer during a welcoming celebration in front of American Airlines Arena on Tues., July 20. Sanchez and Diaz gave Shaq the guayabera.
Kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Miami ask Miami Heat Dancer Ashley to sign their poster while they wait for the arrival of Shaquille O'Neal, who was welcomed by fans and city and county officials at the AmericaAirlines Arena.
Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal is pressured by New Jersey Nets' Brian Scalabrine, left, and Aaron Williams, right, during the first quarter Wed., Nov. 3, 2004 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Heat's Shaquille O’Neal fights for the ball with Cleveland's Robert Taylor during the second quarter of his debut in Miami.
Mickey Arison, Dwyane Wade, Jason Wiliams and Shaquille O’Neal hold up the NBA Championship Trophy during the parade festivities Fri., June 23, 2006.
Shaquille O’Neal fights for for the loose ball along with Wizards Antwan Jamison during second quarter action Wed., March 8, 2006.
Pat Riley and Shaquille O’Neal do a rap and a dance during parade festivities Fri., June 23, 2006.
Shaquille O’Neal dunks as Clippers Chris Wilcox looks on during second quarter action Mon., Jan 30, 2006.
Shaquille O’Neal dunks on the Pistons during second quarter action Sat., May 27, 2006.
Miami Heat's Shaquille O'Neal, right, and Dwyane Wade laugh on the bench after finishing their day against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half of a basketball game Sat., Feb. 3, 2007, Milwaukee. Miami won, 117-98.
Miami Heat's Shaquille O'Neal, center, goes for a shot against Los Angeles Lakers' Chris Mihm, left, and Jumaine Jones during the fourth quarter Sat., Dec. 25, 2004, in Los Angeles. Even though O'Neal fouled out of the game in the closing minutes, the Heat won in overtime, 104-102.
Dwyane Wade tickles Shaquille O’Neal's ear during at photo shoot on Heat Media Day.
The dynamic duo of Dwayne Wade and Shaquille O’Neal.
Shaquille O’Neal reacts after scoring in the first quarter against the Nets Sun., April 24, 2005.
Shaquille O’Neal slams as Hawks Al Harrington watches during first quarter Wed. Dec 20, 2005.
Shaquille O’Neal dunks against the Cavaliers Thurs., Nov 4, 2004.
Shaquille O'Neal accepts his 2006 NBA Championship ring from NBA Commissioner David Stern during the opening ceremonies at the American Airlines Arena.
Miami Heats' Shaquille O'Neal on stage at the AAA celebrating the Heat's NBA Championship on June 23, 2006.
Heats' Shaquille O'Neal walks along the parade route waving to fans that came out to cheer the NBA Championships.
The Miami Heat play the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Sun., June 18, 2006 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Heat's Dwyane Wade gets a hug from Shaquille O'Neal's dad after their OT win.
Alonzo Mourning hoists the Larry O’Brien trophy, Shaquille O'Neal, right, claps and owner Micky Arison cheers after the win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Tues., June 20, 2006.
The Miami Heat's Shaquille O'Neal is all smiles after he arrived approximately seven hours after his team won its first championship in franchise history. A private plane landed in Miami with the players Wednesday morning at Miami Air International's hanger at Miami International Airport.
Miami Heat's Shaquille O'Neal looks at fans and signals them as he walks off the plane as he holds the NBA championship trophy after approximately seven hours after his team won its first championship in franchise history. A private plane landed in Miami with the players Wednesday morning at Miami Air International's hanger at Miami International Airport.
Shaquille O'Neal at media day in 2005.
Miami Heats' Shaquille O'Neal talks to the crowd as Dwayne Wade holds the NBA trophy next to owner Micky Arison on the stage in front of the AAA on June 23, 2006.
The New York Knicks vs the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena. Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal on the floor in the second half with a comfortable lead over the Knicks on Jan. 1, 2005.
The Heat's Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal goof around during warmups before the game on Jan. 1, 2005.
