Photo gallery: Orlando Magic at Miami Heat | Tues., Dec. 20, 2016

Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside reacts as the Magic takes the lead in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 20, 2016.
Pedro Portal
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson drives against Magic's Evan Fournier (10) and Nikola Vucevic in the second quarter of the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 20, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic drives against Magic's Jeff Green in the second quarter of the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 20, 2016.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow, attempts to pass the ball to center Hassan Whiteside against Magic's Nikola Vucevic, in the first quarter of the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 20, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson goes to the basket against Magic's Elfrid Payton in the first quarter of the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 20, 2016.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside dunks in the first quarter of the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 20, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic goes to the basket in the first quarter of the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 20, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson, goes to the basket against Magic's Elfrid Payton in the first quarter of the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 20, 2016.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow defends against Magic's Serge Ibaka as he shoots a three pointer in the second overtime of the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 20, 2016.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson defends against Magic's Nikola Vucevic in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 20, 2016.
Miami Heat players react as the Magic takes the lead in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 20, 2016.
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside and Justise Winslow react as the Magic takes the lead in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 20, 2016.
Miami Heat Josh Richardson and Hassan Whiteside react as the Magic takes the lead in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 20, 2016.
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra reacts as the Magic takes the lead in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 20, 2016.
Miami Heat Tyler Johnson, Hassan Whiteside, Justise Winslow and Josh Richardson help Goran Dragic after getting hit in the eye in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 20, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson dunks against Magic's Nikola Vucevic in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 20, 2016.
