Stan Van Gundy rips Pistons (and himself) after “disgusting performance”

Miami Heat fans are well aware that former coach Stan Van Gundy, now with the Detroit Pistons, has never been shy about his opinions.
Monday night, after the Pistons lost 113-82 to the Chicago Bulls, Van Gundy went off. Over their past three games, the Pistons have given up 340 points.
Pistons LIVE Postgame - 12.19.16 - Stan Van Gundy pic.twitter.com/O3zqo2b19K— FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) December 20, 2016
“It was a disgusting performance,” he said. “By all of us, me included. It was unprofessional, embarrassing, humiliating, whatever you want to say. It was terrible.”
The loss came on the heels of a players-only meeting held after Saturday’s 105-90 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
“Team meeting, my a--,” Van Gundy said. “Like I said before, that stuff means nothing. It’s what you do on the court. Talking’s easy.”
Asked what went wrong against Chicago, he replied: “It looks to me like a lack of effort and a lack of heart...We looked like we were hoping the game would be easy, and it wasn’t and we just caved.”
Should fans expect to see lineup changes?
“I guarantee you, on Wednesday night we’re not trotting that five out there again,” Van Gundy said of his starters -- Tobias Harris, Marcus Morris, Andre Drummond, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson.
