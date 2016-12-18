Photo gallery: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat | Sun., Dec. 18, 2016

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) drives against Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Miami. The Celtics won 105-95.
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) recovers a loose ball against Miami Heat forward Josh McRoberts (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) shoots over Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson (90) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) goes to the basket against the Boston Celtics in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) loses control of the ball as Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) recovers it in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) goes to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (99) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) goes to the basket against the Miami Heat in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) prepares to shoot against the Miami Heat in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Boston Celtics center Al Horford, top, battles Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside, bottom, for control of a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, a jump ball was called, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) lays on the court after he was fouled by Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Miami. The Celtics won 105-95.
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) goes to the basket against the Miami Heat in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Miami. The Celtics won 105-95.
