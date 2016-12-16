Photo gallery: Los Angeles Clippers at Miami Heat | Fri., Dec. 16, 2016

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) goes up against LA Clippers guard J.J. Redick (4) and Chris Paul (3) in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) gets pass LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks over LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) on a free throw in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington (2) gets inside to score in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) rebounds in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Miami Heat forward Willie Reed (35) blocks a shot by LA Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra gestures as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Miami Heat fans show their support as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
LA Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) reaches around for the ball as Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) retains control in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) shoots over LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) goes up against LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) between game action as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7), forward Josh McRoberts (4) and guard Wayne Ellington (2) talk at mid court in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
former professional boxer Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. watches the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) and Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) struggle for a loose ball in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Miami Heat forward Josh McRoberts (4) blocks a shot by LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) loses the ball as Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) defends in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra gestures as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
LA Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) goes up against Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) and forward Willie Reed (35) in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Miami Heat forward Josh McRoberts (4) goes up against LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
